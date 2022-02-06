Fighting fire and ice: IFD investigates fatal east side blaze

INDIANAPOLIS — Winter weather played a factor in a near east side house fire Saturday night which left one adult man dead.

Indianapolis Fire Department crews say at the time of the call, it was merely 12 degrees outside and to make matters worse, the road leading up to the home along the 600 block of North Temple Avenue – was not plowed.

“Our firefighters took extra precautions because of the road conditions, and it’s a little bit slower process but we got here as fast as possible and the closest engine got here first and made the extinguishment,” Deputy Chief Jerry Martin said. “All of our fire companies took the extra precautions leaving lines open, recirculating pumps, and just keeping that water moving so it doesn’t freeze up too.”

Battling fire and ice, the two and a half story fire on the near east side was first reported to IFD around 8:30 p.m. by neighbors. By the time firefighters arrived, flames were coming out of the front of the home and when crews began their attack inside, they found holes had opened inside the flooring making their mission more dangerous.

“This fire was in very serious condition and from that point we had other crews arriving and continued to help extinguish the fire,” Martin said. “They made an advance into the fire, and located one victim inside on the first floor in the living room.”

Little is known at this time about the victim, who was found in the living room of the home, other than fire crews saying he was a man in his mid thirties. IFD believes he was already dead inside the home by the time they arrived – the cause of fire and cause of death are under investigation however IMPD’s homicide units were on scene, per standard protocol.

17 IFD units deployed to the scene and no firefighters were hurt in their attack.

It’s unclear if the home was equipped with working smoke detectors, which are free on the Indy.gov website.

Crews on the scene say they believe the fire started on the first floor. CBS4 will update this story as more information becomes available.