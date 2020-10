INDIANAPOLIS — A fiery crash has caused lane closures on I-465 southbound near I-70 on the east side of Indianapolis.

The Indiana Department of Transportation says the right three lanes of I-465 SB at mile marker 43.2 are closed for the time being.

I-465 MM 43.2 SB near I-70 / mile 43 Right 3 lanes closed <= 90 mins due to a crash — INDOT TrafficWise (@TrafficWise) October 4, 2020

Police say two vehicles were involved in the crash.

There has been no word yet on potential injuries.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.