INDIANAPOLIS — As the days march on and the official start of fall comes closer, colder temperatures and calendar flips bring football and festivals to downtown Indianapolis.

The city will be buzzing this weekend with the first home Colts game of the season Sunday and the annual Indianapolis Chinese Festival Saturday. Get ready for plenty of traffic both days!

The 13th annual Chinese Festival will be hostedat the Wood Plaza on the campus of IUPUI from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. Attendees will celebrate all things Chinese culture. We’re talking about music, dancing, traditional food, crafts and a whole lot more!

The event is free and hosted by the mayor’s office in collaboration with several local Chinese organizations.

One the same day, but a different place and still a whole lot of fun – be sure to lace up your walking shoes and give your sweet tooth a pep talk for the Speedway Chocolate Walk.

Event organizers say, imagine a pub crawl… but chocolate! More than 20 area locations will serve up their best sweets for you to sample starting at 2 p.m. Bring a cooler or you can pay extra to buy one on site because you’ll be getting a lot of chocolate!

Tickets for the event cost $25 with all proceeds benefitting the Tanya Isaac Foundation – which helps Speedway residents fighting cancer. It’s sure to be a great day with great treat for an even greater cause!