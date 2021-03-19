FEMA on track to begin implementing funeral expense assistance for some families of COVID-19 victims

INDIANAPOLIS — The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) announced Tuesday it is on track to begin implementing funeral assistance to those who have lost a family member to COVID-19.

Under the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2021 and the new American Rescue Plan Act, $2 billion was allocated to FEMA. The funds will be used to help reimburse individuals and households for COVID-19 related expenses incurred after Jan. 20, 2020.

FEMA will reimburse eligible families up to $7,000 for COVID-related burial expenses, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez confirmed.

During a House Appropriations Homeland Security Subcommittee hearing on Tuesday, Robert Fenton, acting administrator for FEMA, said the agency is focusing on training call center staff and finalizing the program’s policies before opening up applications in April.

For families who have lost loved ones to the coronavirus, their grief may be coupled with the financial burden of unexpected funeral costs.

David Stillinger, Hancock County Coroner and funeral director at Stillinger Family Funeral Home, said, “A lot of times death is unexpected as is, but not in these kind of numbers.”

“Some families are losing those that actually are income generators,” he said. “They’re losing more than just that person, they’re losing maybe livelihood beyond that person’s life.”

Stillinger said for people who had to put everything together or take funds from somewhere else to pay for their loved ones’ funeral, this new relief could be helpful for them.

“There’s obviously the ones that just didn’t have the funds and they unfortunately probably went with lesser services,” he said.

During the pandemic, Stillinger said many people were doing less services due to restrictions that limited funeral attendance and other factors.

In this region of Indiana, Stillinger said, typical funeral services that exclude the cemetery, flowers, and other added costs, average about $9,000 to $10,000.

“By the time you add on cemetery and all of the extra outside costs, you’re looking at $12-13,000,” he added.

Stillinger said during the pandemic, people have had to navigate trying to see their loved ones in their end of life through social distancing, limited visitors at hospitals, and other barriers.

“When they get to us, they are so obliterated mentally that they are completely lost,” he said, explaining why it was so important for funeral directors to help explain every option.

One of those people who knows the pain of losing a loved one to COVID all too well is Tammy Bowman. Her sister, 68-year-old Kim Blanchar, died of COVID-19 in April.

“She said, I didn’t wanna have COVID. That was never on anybody’s radar that that’s how they were gonna die,” said Bowman.

Bowman said her sister had Multiple Sclerosis (MS) and thought she would eventually die from complications related to it, not a deadly virus.

“She was looking forward to continuing having a good social life,” said Bowman. “She was always positive about everybody.”

“Every dollar extra she had went for caregivers when she was living with my mom,” she said, explaining why this reimbursement could help her significantly.

Bowman’s mother was recently given a terminal cancer diagnosis in Nov. 2020.

“The money has been spent already for my sister’s funeral. The thought that there might be a little bit of reimbursement would help so much for the next thing that we’re going through,” she said.

Who is eligible?

FEMA said those eligible for funeral assistance, you must meet the following criteria:

The death must have occurred in the United States, including the U.S. territories, and the District of Columbia

The death certificate must indicate the death was attributed to COVID-19

The applicant must be a U.S. citizen, non-citizen national, or qualified alien who incurred funeral expenses after January 20, 2020

There is no requirement for the deceased person to have been a U.S. citizen, non-citizen national, or qualified alien

The agency said additional guidance is being finalized and will be released to potential applicants and community partners soon.

How can you apply?

FEMA said it will begin accepting applications in April for the program and encourages people who have incurred COVID-related funeral expenses to gather and keep their documentation.

According to FEMA, the following is information you should include:

An official death certificate, attributing the death directly or indirectly to COVID-19. It must also show that the death occurred in United States, including the U.S. territories, and the District of Columbia.

“In our state we file all of our death certificates with the county in which the person passed away in,” explained Stillinger. “That death record – death certificate – they are public records, actually. But they’re with the county that they passed away in and ultimately, they’re associated with the state board of health and they have copies, too.”

Other information to include:

Funeral expenses documents (receipts, funeral home contract, etc.) that includes the applicant’s name, the deceased person’s name, the amount of funeral expenses, and the dates the funeral expenses happened.

Proof of funds received from other sources specifically for use toward funeral costs. We are not able to duplicate benefits received from burial or funeral insurance, financial assistance received from voluntary agencies, government agencies, or other sources.

According to FEMA, people will be able to apply for funeral assistance via a dedicated toll-free phone number that the agency is working to set up.

How will funds be delivered?

According to the FEMA website, “If you are eligible for funeral assistance you will receive a check by mail, or funds by direct deposit, depending on which option you choose when you apply for assistance.”

How will the process be protected against fraud?

Although the agency has not announced the steps it will take to protect against any threats of fraudulent claims, Stillinger said he hopes the money goes toward people who really need the assistance.

“I could see there could be concerns about fraud because my thought is if somebody thinks, oh I may not have the monetary wherewithal to have a nice service regardless,” he said.

“As a funeral director I want everybody to be able to have what they can pay for, and have a nice service, but at the same time I know there are individuals that probably take advantage of the situation and I know they are going to have a larger service than they would have been able to afford regardless and then expect FEMA to pay for it.”

“You will see people say re-approach their physician and say, ‘hey, I’m pretty sure you said something about this person passed away from COVID, can you amend the death certificate?’ Then that becomes an issue,” he said.

Statement from FEMA:

CBS4 News reached out to FEMA Friday for a comment on the funeral assistance program. A spokesperson for the agency responded with a statement that read in part:

“The pandemic has brought overwhelming grief to many. At FEMA, our mission is to help people before, during and after disasters. Although we cannot change the outcome of what has happened, we are dedicated to helping ease some of the financial stress and burden created by this deadly virus.”

In April, FEMA will begin implementing funeral assistance to reimburse individuals and households for funeral expenses for deaths attributed to COVID-19 that occurred after January 20, 2020. To streamline the delivery of this assistance, FEMA is working with stakeholder groups seeking their input on ways we can best provide this assistance and enlisting their help with outreach to individuals and communities.