Felony drug arrest made in Lawrence County after joint law enforcement investigation

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ind. — A joint investigation by Indiana State Police (ISP), Mitchell Police Department, and the Lawrence County Prosecutor resulted in the arrest of a man on a charge of dealing a controlled substance causing death.

Tuesday night, officers from the Mitchell Police Department served an arrest warrant on Jackie D. Leatherman, 48, of Mitchell.

Police said Leatherman had been charged in connection with the death of Kevin S. Bowden of Mitchell on January 9.

According to ISP, the January 9 investigation led ISP Drug Enforcement troopers, the Crime Scene Investigations Division, and Bloomington District detectives to probable cause, resulting in search warrants, collected evidence and witness interviews.

The investigation results indicated Jackie Leatherman had allegedly dealt controlled substances that led to the death of Kevin Bowden.

Authorities said Bowden’s cause of death has been attributed to Fentanyl toxicity and moderate Methamphetamine toxicity.

Mitchell police took Leatherman into custody after he attempted to flee and physically resisted officers, according to ISP.

Leatherman was taken to the Lawrence County Jail and faces charges of dealing in a controlled substance resulting in death, along with resisting and battery of law enforcement.