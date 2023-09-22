Autumn begins at 2:05am Saturday, but the weather will feel more like summer. High temperatures in the 80s will be with us through the weekend and we’ll stay dry through early next week. Our next chance for a few showers will come Wednesday and Thursday, but at this time rain totals look to be minimal.

After a wet July with over six inches of rain, another long dry spell has caused drought to spread across the state again. We’ve only had .26″ of rainfall in Indianapolis since mid August and the month of September is running more than 2 inches below average. The 38-day dry spell is the longest stretch of dry weather we’ve had since 2020. The latest Drought Monitor shows Abnormally Dry conditions that have spread across much of the state and moderate drought now covers the northern half of Indiana.

While the prospects for rain look slim for central Indiana, Tropical Storm Ophelia has developed off the North Carolina coast. The storm will make landfall this weekend. A 5-7 foot storm surge will batter coastal areas, followed by 3-6″ of rain that will soak the Mid-Atlantic states and New England. Expect gusty, wind-driven rain for the Colts game in Baltimore Sunday afternoon, and lightning delays will also be possible.

This has been an historic dry spell for Indianapolis.

The first weekend of fall will be a dry one.

Temperatures will stay above average this weekend.

Tropical Storm Ophelia will make landfall this weekend.