FedEx job fair will focus on filling 120 positions immediately

INDIANAPOLIS — FedEx Supply Chain is in immediate need of more workers, and is now recruiting applicants for its warehouse staffing.

The business unit of FedEx Logistics is looking to hire up to 120 positions immediately in Indianapolis. They plan to hold a two day open hiring event to begin filling those positions.

The jobs include both part-time and full-time work, with pay starting at $17.00 an hour. Weekend shifts are also available.

The hiring event will be from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday at the Courtyard Marriott Indianapolis West-Speedway at 6315 Crawfordsville Rd.

Those who do apply and are offered a job will work at the FedEx facility at 225 Transfer Drive.

If you plan to attend the hiring event, FedEx says that face coverings will be required and provided.

For more information on the positions available you can go to the FedEx job page.