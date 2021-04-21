FedEx employees return to facility following mass shooting

INDIANAPOLIS – FedEx employees are returning to work after the mass shooting last Thursday. As you can imagine, the mental toll they’re facing could be a lot to handle.

Employees will be gradually phased in over the coming weeks, and they are being given the option to return to work at this time, if they chose.

The memorial at the entrance of the FedEx Ground facility is a reminder of what happened.

“There’s no one way that people respond to trauma,” said Lisa Elwood, an associate professor in the College of Applied Behavioral Sciences at the University of Indianapolis.

Returning to work after a trauma like a mass shooting can be difficult, but Elwood says taking those steps to go back to day-to-day life can be healing.

“People may have a really wide range from not appearing to be reacting very much at all, to very extreme versions of our emotions like sadness, fear and anger,” she said.

Elwood suggests companies like FedEx offer counseling or help to employees who want it.

“I think making it available is a really great and supportive thing,” said Elwood. “One thing I would not recommend is any sort of mandated therapy or counseling. There are many people who will go through something traumatic or stressful, and they won’t need therapy.”

For some employees, emotions may not go away. If they continue after a month, it could be related to post-traumatic stress disorder.

“That would be a time where I would encourage them to reconsider accessing more professional services,” she added.

FedEx says they’re working to support those who were affected by the shooting and offered the following statement:

“We are communicating directly with affected employees and families as well as providing counseling services. We have also established the Indianapolis 4/15 Survivors Fund through the National Compassion Fund for donations to support the survivors of the deceased and those affected by this tragedy. In addition to providing immediate benefits and support to the families, the company is making a gift of $1 million to launch this fund. Every dollar raised will go directly to those affected.”

Our crew at FedEx on Wednesday witnessed many vehicles back in the parking lot. When employees enter, they are greeted by security personnel.

In a statement from FedEx regarding security, a spokesperson said:

“While we do not publicly disclose information about our security processes and procedures, the safety of our team members is our top priority at FedEx. FedEx Ground has a policy regarding employee conduct as well as workplace violence awareness and prevention procedures.”

Click here for what we know about last Thursday’s mass shooting at the FedEx Ground Facility on the southwest side of Indianapolis. Eight people were killed in the shooting and the gunman took his own life.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department identified the victims as:

19-year-old Samaria Blackwell

19-year-old Karli Smith

50-year-old Jasvinder Kaur

66-year-old Amarjeet Johal

68-year-old Jaswinder Singh

74-year-old John Weisert

48-year-old Amarjit Sekhon

32-year-old Matthew R. Alexander