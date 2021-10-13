FedEx and UPS hiring a combined 9,000 jobs in the Indy area

INDIANAPOLIS — Logistics companies like FedEx and UPS are making a major hiring push ahead of the holiday season. It’s designed to make sure your packages get there on time.

“I don’t think any company is indifferent to what is going on right now,” explains Robert Morrow, the UPS Ohio Valley District Human Resources Vice President. “We are looking for a lot of people in the Indianapolis area across all job groups.”

FedEx is looking to hire 90,000 thousand positions nationwide, and that includes 6,000 in the Indy area. UPS is hoping to hire 100,000 holiday positions with roughly 3,000 in Central Indiana.

“We have tuition reimbursement for our employees, and we just offered a referral bonus for employees where they can get $200 for any person they refer,” adds Morrow.

FedEx believes this holiday season may be busier than the last. Both companies have been working through hiring woes before this latest push. FedEx says an increase in online shopping during the pandemic is adding to the workload.

“It’s no secret we are in a different time,” echoes Becca Hunnicutt with UPS Public Relations, “We are doing what we can to staff.”

If you are looking to apply for jobs within FedEx, there will be a job fair on Oct. 13 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Courtyard Marriott Indianapolis West-Speedway. You can also search for jobs here.

For those of you looking to apply with UPS. You can find jobs here. UPS says those who apply can expect to potentially get job offers within thirty minutes.

As for any holiday shoppers concerned about getting packages delivered on time, key holiday shipping cutoff dates are below.

USPS

Dec. 17 — First-Class Mail

Dec. 17 — First-Class packages (smaller)

Dec. 18 — Priority Mail

Dec. 23 — Priority Mail Express

FedEx

Dec. 9 — FedEx Ground Economy

Dec. 15 — FedEx Ground and Home Delivery

Dec. 21 — Express Saver

Dec. 22 — 2Day & 2Day AM

Dec. 23 — Overnight Services

Dec. 24 — FedEx Same Day

UPS

Ground shipping, check the website for a quote

Dec. 22 — second-day air services

Dec. 23 — next-day air services

Note: UPS service guarantee suspended for most services due to COVID-19

And remember that shipping costs will go up as Dec. 25 nears.