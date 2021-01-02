Federal regulations to require hospitals to be more transparent with how much they charge your insurance

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — New federal regulations to start 2021 will require all hospitals to become more transparent with the cost of a procedure, and what they may charge your insurance company. That information must be posted online, or they could face fines.

“It is another step toward a more transparent health care system, but there is still lots of work to do. It is not the kind of information that is going to be immediately helpful for a consumer that’s shopping around,” explains Brian Tabor, President of the Indiana Hospital Association (IHA), “The reality is that’s not what that individual is going to pay. They want to know how much they will pay out-of-pocket, and that can be a little trickier.”

Tabor calls these posted price points more of a starting number from that hospital that may vary from insurance company to insurance company. It is still recommended that you call your provider to determine what your out-of-pocket cost may be for a particular service or procedure with a specific hospital. This new charge information may allow you to compare one hospital verse the next, but it may not be that simple.

“That’s going to depend on if you have a deductible, or what’s left on the deductible,” details Tabor discussing pricing variables, “You also want to look at quality. Maybe that hospital is a bit more expensive, but they are really good at those procedures.”

IHA has a website called mycareINsight.org. You can compare the charges for a service or procedure between any two Indiana hospitals. It will also rate quality of care. Tabor says future legislation may push more insurance providers to provide out of pocket costs on their apps.