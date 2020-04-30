Federal officials file charges in hospital burglary

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Two Indianapolis women face federal charges after officials say they broke into a restricted medication storage area snd stole several items within.

The United States Attorney’s Office of the Southern District on Indiana says April Hayworth and Christiana Smith broke into a restricted medication storage area at the Central Indiana Cancer Center and stole thirty carpujets of morphine, a schedule II controlled substance.

During this COVID19 pandemic, it is vitally important to protect our medical system and the supplies that are needed to treat patients and protect our medical workers. These individuals were trying to make some quick money at the cost of endangering innocent lives. This conduct will not be tolerated during a pandemic or ever. United States Attorney Josh J. Minkler

The office also alleges they opened multiple cabinets, removing the missing controlled substances. Agents also discovered that Personal Protective Equipment (“PPE”) and other medical supplies had been stolen from the hospital, including 7 boxes of Isolation masks; 50 tubs of Sani-wipes; 10 containers of soap; 20 bottles of hand sanitizer; 8 bottles of air deodorizer; and 6 tubs of bleach wipes.

Investigators say April was a member of the cleaning crew at the hospital. They say the two women planned on selling the morphine.

It is absolutely shameful with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, that Ms. Hayworth and Ms. Smith would burglarize the Central Indiana Cancer Centers, and steal a significant amount of morphine and personal protective equipment. The DEA Tactical Diversion Squad, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, United States Attorney’s Office, Indiana University Health Care, and the cleaning company are to be commended for their assistance in holding Ms. Hayworth and Ms. Smith accountable for their misconduct. Michael Gannon, DEA Assistant Special Agent in Charge

If convicted, April and Christina face up to 20 years’ imprisonment, 3 years of supervised release, and a maximum fine of $1,000,000.