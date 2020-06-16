Federal inmates on death row in Terre Haute set to be executed

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. – Attorney General William Barr has ordered the executions of four federal inmates on death row in Terre Haute. The order comes after a monthslong legal battle over the plan to resume the executions for the first time since 2003.

The executions of four inmates convicted of killing children are scheduled to begin in mid-July.

The inmates who will be executed are: Danny Lee, who was convicted in Arkansas of killing a family of three, including an 8-year-old; Wesley Ira Purkey, who raped and murdered a 16-year-old girl and killed an 80-year-old woman in Kansas; Dustin Lee Honken, who killed five people in Iowa, including two children; and Keith Dwayne Nelson, who kidnapped a 10-year-old girl while she was rollerblading in front of her Kansas home and raped her in a forest behind a church before strangling her with a wire.

Last year, President Donald Trump issued new guidelines to allow the federal government to use capital punishment—a practice blocked for nearly 17 years.

Then this past April, the federal appeals court officially unblocked federal death penalty sentences from being carried out.

All four men will soon be scheduled for execution at the U.S. Penitentiary, Terre Haute.

The attorney general’s office says each one has exhausted appellate and post-conviction remedies and nothing is legally preventing their executions.