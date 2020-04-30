Federal charges filed against man accused of murdering Indianapolis mail carrier

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Federal charges were officially filed against the 21-year-old man accused of shooting and killing an Indianapolis mail carrier.

Tony Cushingberry-Mays is charged with second-degree murder, assaulting a federal employee, and discharging a firearm during a crime.

He’s accused of murdering Angela Summers in the 400 block of North Denny Street while she was working her mail route on April 27.

Court documents show the United States Postal Service suspended mail delivery at his home because of an aggressive dog.

Investigators say he confronted Summers on a neighbor’s porch and demanded mail.

Witnesses saw Summers and Cushingberry arguing. Summers sprayed him with mace, and that’s when he pulled out a gun and shot her in the chest.

Police say he admitted to firing one shot, and he said he only meant to scare her.

Cushingberry was arrested on April 28.