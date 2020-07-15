Federal agents raid home in Kokomo, seen packing trucks with animal crates

KOKOMO, Ind. – Federal agents are investigating a home in Kokomo. They served a search warrant yesterday, but they have not explained why they were there.

One neighbor says she saw investigators pack up trucks with animal crates and other items.

“I was very surprised because it might be a big deal if the feds and swat team are there. I feel sorry for the family,” a neighbor said.

The FBI deferred any other questions to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

We reached out for more information and are still waiting to hear back.

Photo courtesy of Trena Moberly

Photo courtesy of Trena Moberly

Photo courtesy of Trena Moberly

Photo courtesy of Trena Moberly

Photo courtesy of Trena Moberly

Photo courtesy of Trena Moberly

Photo courtesy of Trena Moberly

Photo courtesy of Trena Moberly

Photo courtesy of Trena Moberly

Photo courtesy of Trena Moberly

Photo courtesy of Trena Moberly

Photo courtesy of Trena Moberly

Photo courtesy of Trena Moberly

Photo courtesy of Trena Moberly

Photo courtesy of Trena Moberly

Photo courtesy of Trena Moberly

Photo courtesy of Trena Moberly