Federal agency plans to post nursing home names, number of COVID-19 cases by end of May

INDIANA, USA. – In a recent memo, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services said it anticipates publicly posting CDC data on nursing homes, including facility names, number of COVID-19 suspected and confirmed cases, deaths, and other data as determined appropriate, weekly by the end of May.

The data will come from the CDC National Healthcare Safety Network (NHSN) and it will be available here.

Starting May 8, nursing homes were required to report the first week of COVID-19 data to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The facilities must do this no later than May 17. For the first time, all 15,000 nursing homes across the country will be reporting this data directly to the CDC through its reporting tool.

In the memo, CMS said posting this nursing home data strengthens its response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and reaffirms their commitment to transparency and protecting the health and safety of nursing home residents.

Governor Holcomb and state health officials have repeatedly told CBS4 they do not plan to publish this information.

State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box claimed it is a private matter between the facilities, residents, and their families.

“Because we respect that private business, that nursing home, that is operating under our regulations and that’s where the relationship exists,” said Governor Holcomb during an April 24 press briefing. “And by the way, we have taken a few extra steps to make sure that if it is not, we intervene.”

The State Director of Indiana AARP, Sarah Waddle, told CBS4 the time has come for the state to adjust its position on not publicly reporting outbreaks in facilities.

“The public release, on a daily basis, of the names of residential care facilities with confirmed COVID-19 cases among residents and staff is information Hoosiers need during this public health emergency,” said Waddle.

A state order that required long-term care facilities to send daily updates to residents and their designated representatives took effect May 4.

Every day, at minimum Monday through Friday, these centers must tell residents and their designated representatives the total number of COVID-19 cases, number of new cases in the last 24 hours and, and if there are three or more new cases of respiratory illness that have occurred in the last 72-hours.

One requirement was taken away.

Facilities no longer have to report the daily number of COVID-19 deaths to the representatives of residents. The state order says centers still must tell representatives how many residents have died due to COVID-19 if someone requests that information.

“I was disappointed at first because first time I called they said ‘oh they changed the rules,'” said Mick Wildin.

Wildin’s mom stays at a Greenwood nursing home. He said he must call the facility to get information about the number of deaths there. Wildin explained the facility is providing him that information but since he has to take an extra step to get it, he’s calling for even more transparency.

In response to the change to the requirements, the Joint Information Center said ISDH has updated its guidelines to better align with new rules issued by CMS.

“What we have tried to do is make sure our requirements, although we have a greater frequency than CMS, that we are matching what they are asking long-term care facilities to report,” said Dr. Daniel Rusyniak, Chief Medical Officer of FSSA, during a May 7 press briefing.

Wildin applauds CMS for their decision to post the names of nursing home facilities and the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths. He is anxious to get that information.

“Disappointed Indiana never did it on their own but I am glad the federal government got involved,” said Wildin.

We asked state officials for a comment on CMS’s action and Indiana AARP’s opinion on publishing the names of facilities. This is the statement we received from the Joint Information Center.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services on Sunday issued a notice of upcoming rule changes that will require facilities to notify residents and their representatives of the occurrence of a confirmed COVID-19 infection or of an onset of respiratory illnesses among other residents or staff. The rules have not been issued. Once they are, ISDH will review them to determine what, if any, impact they will have on the state’s reporting. ISDH has always encouraged facilities to communicate with residents and families and has issued guidance with specific requirements, as well as an order from Dr. Box regarding communication to families.