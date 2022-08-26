INDIANAPOLIS — It’s National Dog Day! As we celebrate our four-legged friends, IndyHumane is encouraging people to help find these dogs a forever home.

Every week, IndyHumane features adoptable pets available at the shelter. Here are some recent featured dogs that are still available for adoption. Read up about them and head to the shelter at 7979 North Michigan Road to bring them home.

Tequila, 15-year-old in need of some love

Photo// IndyHumane

Indy Humane says Tequila can be a shy girl who can be a bit nervous with new people and situations. She needs a calm environment and may not be the best fit for a home with young children or a lot of foot traffic from guests.

Taquila will need an adopter who has the time to allow her to get comfortable and build a bond through lots of praise and treats.

IndyHumane says Tequila and her pal Daisy are a bonded pair and love each other way too much to go home alone. Daisy is a 10-year-old 5-pound female who possesses the same characteristics as Tequila. Both can be adopted out for one adoption fee of $200.

Rottie, 7-year-old with some spunk

Rottie is an older boy who still has some spunk. Indy Humane says he would do well in a home where he gets daily walks and has plenty of tennis balls to play with and chew on.

Indy Humane says Rottie is very social and enjoys attention, he likes to lean in for petting. He can be a bit nervous with faster movements and some handling, for this reason, he would not do well in a home with children.

He likely prefers to be a single pet, but if you have a very social dog in the home staff can set up an intro to see if they will get along. Indy Humane says he is available with a waived option fee.

Tilly, sweet senior girl

Indy Humane says Tilly is one of the sweetest senior gals you’ll ever meet. She is a social dog who will lean in for attention and pets.

She is a sensitive soul, so Indy Humane says it will be very important that her adopter takes things slowly with her, taking the time to build a bond using lots of praise and treats. Once she has built trust with her companions, she is very sweet and affectionate and will put her paws in your lap for attention.

Tilly would not be a good fit for a home with children or a lot of foot traffic from guests. She may pair well with another social and easygoing dog.

Oreo: Spoil him

IndyHumane says Oreo is an awesome boy who has been looking for his own adopter since last Christmas. He is a staff and volunteer favorite.

Oreo loves to play with tennis balls and will need an adopter who is committed to playing fetch with him every day. IndyHumane says Oreo did not come from the best beginning and was abused by a man for most of his young life, so now understandably he can be fearful of most new men and some women.

He has grown a lot of confidence and he does a lot better meeting new people with a slow introduction. IndyHumane says once he’s comfortable, he’s a big lap dog that loves to give kisses.

Oreo would do best in a low-traffic home without a lot of visitors. Oreo is such a big loving goofball and will make a great fit for the right home. He will need a home without children or other pets. He’s not a dog park or doggy daycare dog. He is also a dog who will prefer to spend more one-on-one time with his adopter.

Oreo is working on a specialized training plan with IndyHumane’s canine behavior department. If you are interested in adopting him, please fill out an application. IndyHumane’s canine behavior team will reach out to you with more information.

You can find more available dogs by visiting IndyHumane’s website.