FDA panel recommends Moderna vaccine for EUA, what we’ve learned

INDIANAPOLIS –The Food and Drug Administration has endorsed Moderna’s vaccine for emergency use authorization. Moderna and the FDA are now awaiting final approval from the CDC, if given the green-light there could be two COVID-19 vaccines on the market next week.

The FDA is making significant strides by endorsing two different manufactures in a week for emergency use authorization.

The FDA panel delivered a more overwhelming vote than Pfizer last Thursday, with 20 voting ‘YES’ and one who abstained. The final question for the panel ‘do the benefits of this vaccine outweigh the risks of those over the age of 18?’

“And that concludes the vote. It looks like we have a favorable vote,” said Kathleen Hayes, Designated Federal Officer, FDA.

Both vaccines have a high efficacy above 90% but for Moderna that percentage dips slightly for people over the age of 65. Pfizer is recommended for ages 16 and up. Moderna for those over the age of 18.

“They use the same mechanism for delivering protection to the human who’s getting the vaccine,” said Regenstrief Institute, Director of Public Health Informatics, Dr. Brian Dixon.

Moderna’s side effects are similar to Pfizer’s including pain at the injection site, headache, fatigue, muscle pain, and chills.

In Moderna’s clinical trial there were 30,000 participants. Out of the 15,000 who were given a placebo, 185 contracted COVID, 13 were seriously ill and one died.

“That death weighs very heavily on me. But I do understand that that death occurred at a time when we did not understand if this vaccine was going to have the efficacy that it does. And we didn’t have a clear understanding of what the benefit-risk profile looked like,” said Moderna’s Senior VP of Infectious Disease Development, Dr. Jacqueline Miller, M.D. FAAP.

Out of the 15,000 who were vaccinated, 11 contracted COVID but none were seriously ill. Data from the clinical trial shows some of Moderna’s side effects are more severe.

There were also cases of Bell’s palsy, which is a condition that causes temporary paralysis in the face. But experts say there is not enough data to tie this to the injections.

“At this point, we and CDC are continuing to investigate these cases and consider data. At this point we don’t have enough to make definitive recommendations one way or another,” said FDA Deputy Director, Clinical Division of Vaccines and Related Products Applications, Dr. Daran Fink, M.D, Ph.D.

Another difference between the two is the doses. The second dose for Pfizer would take place 21 days after the first, for Moderna, it’s 28 days. Showing that 94 percent efficacy follows the second dose.

“The increase after the second dose really goes along with the increase in neutralizing antibodies that we see in all participants and the induction of our t-cell responses,” said Dr. Miller.

Pfizer has also presented some challenges when it comes to storage since it is required to be stored at negative 100 degrees Fahrenheit. Moderna’s can survive in a refrigerator between 36 and 46 degrees Fahrenheit.

If the CDC gives the final approval, this process will work like Pfizer’s last week. Approval could come as soon as Friday, allowing vaccines to be shipped out Monday if not Sunday.

Officials say just under 6-million doses are prepared to ship to 3,200 sites across the country. The United States has already purchased 200-million doses. That’s two doses for 100 million people.

Officials are estimating the general public could be vaccinated by late spring or early summer.