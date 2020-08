Jose Vatres (R) holds his son Aidin who reacts as nurse practitioner Alexander Panis (L) takes a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 at a mobile testing station in a public school parking area in Compton, California, just south of Los Angeles, on April 28, 2020. – St. John’s Well Child and Family Center is providing COVID-19 testing sites in African-American and Latino communities which have been neglected in terms of testing as compared to wealthier areas of Los Angeles County. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

The FDA released a list of medical equipment officials say is running out.

The FDA is now required by the CARES Act signed back in March to publish an up-to-date index of devices in short supply. The first version was released late last week.

The agency listed a variety of protective gear, testing swabs and ventilators in their list of supplies running low.

The complete list is available here.