FDA approved drug to treat malaria could be used to treat coronavirus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In what the President called a possible game-changer, a drug currently used to treat malaria could soon be used to treat coronavirus.

"It's shown very encouraging, very very encouraging early results," President Trump said during a media briefing with the Coronavirus Task Force.

The drug, called Chloroquine, is already FDA approved but not in the treatment of Coronavirus. The FDA now is working to determine what dose of the drug would be safe, and most effective.

"That's a drug the President has directed us to take a closer look at, as to whether an expanded use approach to that could be done to see if it benefits patients," said FDA Commissioner Dr. Stephen Hahn.

Reason for optimism, but more research is still needed. While a few small studies have shown promise, it’s used to treat systems and is not a cure.

"Unlike influenza where we have antiviral drugs like Tamiflu and bacterial infections where we have a large array of antibiotics we could use, with coronavirus there are no medications,” said Eric Barker, Dean of the College of Pharmacy at Purdue University.

Barker says small studies have shown promise with the drug, but more research is needed to truly know it's effectiveness. He also says they would need to determine what dose would be best, and safe.

"We've used this drug for decades for malaria so we have a lot of safety data for the use of the medication in humans, which makes it very nice,” Barker said. "Certainly in this case where there is no other treatment, the opportunity to use an existing medication that has gone through decades of safety profiling has a much greater advantage.”

Malaria is not common in the United States. The drug is often only used before people travel and is not in large demand.

“The drugs were in short supply to begin with, and now with the release today there will probably be some shortages in the near term,” Barker said. "My suspicion is we will be experiencing shortages of these agents in the short term, but with the priority that we have in the country, this will be a priority to ramp up production.”

However, Barker says for now the best course of action is still to practice social distancing. The more we slow the spread, the more time we give researchers to come up with treatments and ultimately a vaccine. A clinical trial for a vaccine is underway, but it likely won't be ready for at least another year.

"I think there’s reason to continue to be hopeful, but there's also reason for us to continue to abide by all the guidance we have from the CDC and local healthcare departments,” Barker said

The President also highlighted another drug, Remdesivir, which is currently in a clinical trial.

During the press briefing, he also highlighted legislation called “Right to Try” that was passed in 2018. The law could make it easier for Americans to receive medication quicker for coronavirus.

It was originally inspired by a Hoosier family when mother Laura McLinn sought treatment for her son, who has Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

“I don't care what the pathway is, I don't care if its Right to Try, compassionate use, off label use, and FDA expedited approval, there's lots of different pathways to access treatments,” McLinn said. "I'm so excited to know that the administration and the FDA are working so quickly to make both of these drugs available to patients here in the United States.”