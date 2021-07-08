FBI, Terre Haute officials provide update on detective killed outside federal building

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — The FBI and Terre Haute police are due to give an update on the Terre Haute detective killed outside of a local FBI building on Wednesday.

Officials confirmed Detective Greg Ferency was shot and killed outside of the FBI Indianapolis Resident Agency in Terre Haute Wednesday afternoon. He was a 30-year veteran of the Terre Haute Police Department and served as an FBI task force officer since 2010.

An FBI agent shot the suspected shooter, and the suspect was taken to a hospital for surgery.

Officials are expected to release more information on the shooter and the investigation at a news conference Thursday.