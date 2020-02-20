FBI serves search warrant at home in Carmel

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CARMEL, Ind.-- Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) agents and Carmel police served a search warrant at a home in Carmel Thursday morning.

Police are parked along Mansfield place, near West 116th Street and Towne Road, just south of Coxhall Gardens.

The FBI confirmed they executed a federal warrant with the assistance of Carmel police, but would not release information about the nature of the warrant. A neighbor told CBS4 the FBI was also at the house two years ago.

They arrived at the home just before 8 a.m. It's unclear if any arrests have been made.

This story is developing.

Photo from the scene courtesy of Jaime Suiter

