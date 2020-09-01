FBI, police investigate ‘racist, aggressive’ incident during IU Zoom conference

BLOOMINGTON — The FBI and Indiana University police are investigating a “racist, aggressive” Zoom incident that occurred during the Indiana University Virtual Student Involvement Fair, according to officials.

The IU chapter of the National Associate for the Advancement of Colored People says that during the virtual fair on August 27, they were interrupted with “obscenities written in the chat function and verbal derogatory comments made at us followed by racial slurs, a mockery of the Black Lives Matter movement, and even the death of the late George Floyd.”

The next day, Indiana University Associate Vice President and Superintendent of Public Safety Benjamin Hunter said the incident is under investigation by IU police and the University Information Technology Service.

“We are investigating the identity of the individuals involved,” said Hunter in a statement posted to Twitter. “It is important to protect our virtual spaces as much as the physical spaces on our campuses.”

On Monday, Hunter provided an updated saying that detectives have filed for subpoenas for IP information and a preliminary investigation links the suspects to “outside agitators.” He added that the FBI’s Indianapolis office is assisting in the investigation.

The IU chapter of the NAACP released the following statement regarding the incident: