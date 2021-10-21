FBI seeks tips on suspect tied to 40 year old murder case

BOSTON — The Federal Bureau of Investigation is offering a $20,000 reward for information on the whereabouts of a murder suspect with ties to several states, including Indiana.

Andrew P. Dabbs — also known as Peter Dabbs — is wanted for allegedly murdering his girlfriend on Oct. 10, 1981.

Dabbs is a Black male with brown eyes and would now be 78 years old. At the time of the murder, he weighed approximately 180 pounds and was approximately 5’10” tall. He had a mole on the right side of his nose, a scar on his arm, and skin grafts on his leg from a burn.

Dabbs last known address was in Derry, New Hampshire, but he also has ties to Massachusetts, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, New York and Pennsylvania.





Photos of Dabbs released by the FBI. The final photo is an age-progressed photo depicting what he may look like at age 78.

The FBI said Dabbs should be considered armed and dangerous.

This year marks the 40th anniversary of the murder of Robin A. Shea, who federal authorities said was allegedly shot in the chest with a .45 caliber revolver by Dabbs and pushed out of the vehicle where she was later found by a passing motorist.

“The reality is that this is really unfinished, it’s unfinished in the sense that I’m talking about it and he’s out there somewhere,” said Joyce Carter, Robin Shea’s sister. “Maybe he’s dead, and if he is, I would love to know that, I would love to know more of that detail, and if he isn’t dead, if he’s alive, he needs to pay for what he did.”



Photos of Robin Shea released by the FBI

Dabbs was indicted for the murder of Shea in Massachusetts in 1981 and a warrant was issued for his arrest. Dabbs fled to avoid prosecution, however.

“Someone out there knows where Andrew Dabbs is, and we’re asking you to contact us. We are in the final stages of this investigation and we’re doing everything we can bring him to justice and provide some much-needed closure to Robin’s family who has already endured enough heartache,” said Joseph R. Bonavolonta, special agent in charge of the FBI Boston Division.

The FBI asks anyone with information on Dabbs to call the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324). Tips can also be electronically submitted at tips.fbi.gov.