ATLANTA — The Atlanta office of the FBI is offering a reward for information leading to the whereabouts of a Carmel woman who went missing in February.

On February 24, Ciera Breland (Locklair) went to St. Johns Creek in Georgia to visit family members with her husband Xavier, five-month-old son and Labradoodle. While her husband reported her missing two days later to the Carmel Police Department, there is no evidence she ever came back from the family trip.

The Carmel Police Department is continuing to work with the FBI and Johns Creek Police Department to try to find Ciera. Now they are offering up to a $10,000 reward for information leading to her whereabouts.

Her last known location was in the 10500 block of Highgate Manner court in St. Johns Creek, Georgia around 7:17 p.m. on February 24. She was driving a white 2017 Volkswagen Tiguan with Georgia ag RMB 5869.

Police have yet to rule out foul play in her disappearance. They named Xavier as a person of interest in her disappearance.

Anyone with information related to the disappearance of Ciera Breland is asked to call the Johns Creek Police Tip Line at 678-474-1610 or the Carmel Police Department at 317-571-2500. They can also call the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or visit tips.fbi.gov.