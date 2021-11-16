FBI looking for John Doe in child sexual assault case

INDIANAPOLIS — The FBI is looking for help identifying a man who may have critical information about the identity of an infant victim in a sexual exploitation investigation.

The FBI says the man, who they are referring to as John Doe 45, is depicted in a video with a child that is believed to have been produced between January and April of 2019.

John Doe 45 is described as a white man with brown hair, a mustache, and a beard. He is likely between 30 and 40 years old. In the video, he can be heard speaking English.

The FBI says this man is being sought as part of the FBI’s Operation Rescue Me and Endangered Child Alert Program (ECAP) initiatives. These are strategic partnerships between the FBI and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Operation Rescue Me focuses on utilizing clues obtained through in-depth image analysis to identify the child victims depicted in child exploitation material, while ECAP seeks national and international media exposure of unknown adults who visibly display their faces and/or other distinguishing characteristics in association with child pornography images.

The FBI says due to the video’s age, the man’s appearance may have changed. Anyone with information about the case is asked to submit a tip online or call the FBI’s toll-free tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324).

No charges have been filed in this case and the pictured individual is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.