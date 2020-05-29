FBI looking for help identifying Indy bank robbery suspect

INDIANAPOLIS — The FBI is looking for help identifying a man who robbed a bank on Indy’s East side Friday afternoon.

The Indianapolis office of the FBI said the robbery happened at the Financial Health Federal Credit Union located at 5620 E. 30th S around 12:20 Friday afternoon.

The FBI described the suspect as a black man in his mid-20’s/ He was about 5’5″ tall with a thin build. The suspect presented a note and left with an undisclosed amount of cash. No weapon was indicated or displayed.

Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI Indianapolis office at 317.595.4000, or Crime Stoppers at 317.262.8477.