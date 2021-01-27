FBI: Jane Doe sought for possible connection to child exploitation investigation

WASHINGTON D.C.––The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is asking the public to help identify an unknown female who may be connected to a child sexual exploitation investigation.

The FBI said the woman could have critical information pertaining to the identity of a child victim.

The provided images were taken from a video in which the unidentified female, known as Jane Doe 43, is seen with a child. The video was first seen and likely created in October of 2019, authorities said.

Jane Doe 43 is described as white female with dark hair, between 20 and 30 years of age. According to the FBI, she is heard speaking English in the video.

Photographs of Jane Doe 43, are being sent around the country and can be found on the FBI’s Most Wanted website here: FBI.gov/wanted.

Anyone with information is asked to submit a tip online at Tips.FBI.gov, or call the FBI’s toll-free tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324).

The FBI is also asking the public to remember that no charges have been filed in this case and the pictured individual is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

More from the FBI:

This individual is being sought as part of the FBI’s Operation Rescue Me and Endangered Child Alert Program (ECAP) initiatives, both of which represent strategic partnerships between the FBI and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Operation Rescue Me focuses on utilizing clues obtained through in-depth image analysis to identify the child victims depicted in child exploitation material, while ECAP seeks national and international media exposure of unknown adults (referred to as John/Jane Does) who visibly display their faces and/or other distinguishing characteristics in association with child pornography images.