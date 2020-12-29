FBI asking public for more information on suspect arrested in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The FBI is seeking more information about an alleged sexual offender and homicide suspect.

The agency said it is looking for potential victims and additional information about Lance David Ray, 53.

Ray was arrested in October of this year by FBI Indianapolis personnel in Bloomington while he was visiting. The arrest was in connection with three separate incidents in 2000, including a homicide.

On Tuesday, the Phoenix Police, Peoria Police, and FBI Phoenix held a press conference explaining Ray has lived in multiple areas, and officials believe there may be more victims.

Ray allegedly held a 14-year-old boy at gunpoint and sexually assaulted him in Peoria, Arizona. Two Phoenix investigations allege Ray kidnapped, bound, and sexually assaulted a 17-year-old boy at gunpoint, as well as shooting and killing an 18-year-old man after a struggle.

According to the FBI, D.N.A. evidence linked Ray to the crimes in 2020. He was arrested in Bloomington in October and extradited to Phoenix.

Law enforcement officials said the investigation is ongoing, as they believe additional victims may exist.

Anyone who believes they or someone they know have information on Lance David Ray, please email ReportRay@fbi.gov or call 1-800-CALL-FBI. The agency said please provide your name, date of birth, phone number and address in the email.

The FBI provided additional information on Ray:

Ray lived in the San Francisco, California area in the early 1990s before moving to Portland, Oregon in 1993. Ray resided in Oregon, Washington, and California until 1999, when Ray moved to Phoenix, Arizona from 1999 to 2003. Ray then resided in California again from 2003 to 2017 before moving to St. Louis, Missouri, in 2017. We would like to thank all of our partners who have helped in this investigation, including FBI

St. Louis, FBI Los Angeles, and FBI Indianapolis.