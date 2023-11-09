FAYETTE COUNTY, Ind. — A Connersville woman accused of threatening several schools on social media was arrested Thursday afternoon by police.

Officers with the Connersville Police Department received multiple reports shortly after 4 p.m. Thursday related to threats that had been posted on Facebook by a woman police identified as 63-year-old Dena Scripture.

CPD confirmed that the Fayette County School Corporation opted to cancel or suspend multiple school activities for safety reasons as authorities investigated the origin and severity of the threats.

Authorities then worked to determine who the Facebook profile that had posted the threats belonged to. As part of the investigation, the department’s Special Weapons and Tactics Team executed a search warrant at a residence where Scripture was reportedly staying, according to CPD.

A search of the residence uncovered multiple narcotics and drug paraphernalia, CPD said. However, no weapons or ammunition were recovered during the search.

Scripture was arrested and preliminarily charged with making a terroristic threat (level 5 felony) and possession of paraphernalia, which is a misdemeanor charge.

Scripture was brought to the Fayette County Jail without further incident where she was placed on a probation hold, CPD said. This means that no bond can be posted for at least five days or until the court reviews the case to determine an appropriate bond amount.