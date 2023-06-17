After a beautiful but hazy day, skies will be mainly clear overnight and into your Sunday morning, while temperatures settle back into the upper 50s to near 60°! Overall, a very calm, quiet overnight is anticipated!

Tomorrow is Father’s Day! More expected sunshine and haze through the day to round out the weekend. Another poor air quality day (Knozone Action Day) is anticipated, while wildfires continue to burn across Canada. Winds will remain light on Sunday, from the southeast at 5-10 mph, while temperatures reach the middle to lower 80s.

The dry, sunny weather is great for the the weekend but the reality is we need rain! Our drought has deepened the past two, three weeks and will only worsen in the coming days! We ended May running nearly 2″ below normal and have continued into June with the same pattern! We are more than midway through the month with only .74″ in the rain bucket for downtown. This is not good and does not bode well for farmers that are turning nervous. Need a pattern change, but for now little changing at least through Thursday! Get more updates in the days ahead!