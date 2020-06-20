Father’s Day brings up painful reality for families of murder victims

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Father’s Day is a sobering reminder of the lives lost in violent crimes over the years, especially when the victims are dads. Cathy Mann knows this pain personally as she watches her grandson grow.

TreVon Mann was 19-years-old when investigators found his frozen body in an abandoned apartment on the city’s northeast side. It happened on January 18, 2018.

“Had I not had my grandson, I would be in a totally dark place right now,” Cathy said.

JaVon is two-years-old now. Cathy is dreading the day she will be forced to explain what happened to his dad.

“It is a good thing right now he doesn’t understand, but I know as he gets older, there’s gonna be that question,” Cathy said. “How do I explain to a five-year-old, a ten-year-old, a twelve-year-old what happened to their father? That’s going to be the hardest thing for me and his mom.”

Cathy explained how her situation, and others with similar experiences, underscores the importance of male role models.

“We need our men to help our younger men to be role models,” Cathy insisted. “I mean, I’m a lady. So, I can’t teach him how to be a man. The only thing I can teach him is right from wrong, how to conduct himself in society. But as far as teaching him to grow up to be a man, I can’t do that. None of us mothers can. Only thing we can do is do the best that we can and hope that we can find positive male role models that are willing to step in to help us raise our boys.”

At least 100 families will grieve for the people killed in Indy since 2020 started. Everyone pleads for solutions and solved cases.

“We have this no snitching, no telling thing,” Cathy explained. “But at the same time, I’m a mother that has lost a child to gun violence by his own people. For me, I know that my community where I live at, they know who killed my son. They know what happened to TreVon. But, yet still they don’t want to talk.”

Cathy does have a permanent hole in her heart, but she also has an accomplished 17-year-old daughter, TreNae, to keep her strong. TreNae graduated high school this year.

“She just finished up her paperwork and everything to go to ISU,” Cathy said. “She leaves for ISU I think the 15th of August. She’s excited.”

Together, they will help JaVon know he has a father who loved him deeply.

“Everything that TreNae does in life now, it’s all about I know this is what my brother would want me to do,” Cathy explained. “I have to do this for JaVon.”