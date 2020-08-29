Father arrested in Indiana infant’s shooting death

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- Anthony Lamont Meriweather has been arrested in connection to the shooting death of his nine-month-old daughter. He is currently charged with neglect of a dependent resulting in death, a felony.

Vanderburgh County Coroner Steve Lockyear has identified the victim as nine-month-old Iowa Merriweather. Meriweather died of a single gunshot wound to the head, the death has been ruled a homicide.

According to an affidavit obtained by Eyewitness News, officers say Meriweather initially told them his daughter had been hit by a bullet from a drive-by shooting. However, a witness told police he keeps a gun in a couch at the apartment and left the room before hearing a gun shot. The witness reportedly said he saw his gun near Meriweather and took it away from him to secure it.

During an interview with police, Meriweather reportedly told them he found the gun and was handling it when it went off and struck his daughter in the face.