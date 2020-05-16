Father and son still battling COVID-19 after being admitted on March 25

INDIANAPOLIS — A father and son are fighting their way back to good health after contracting COVID-19.

Larry and John Brown say they believe contracted the virus while out shopping for disinfecting wipes, hand sanitizer, and the necessities around the second week of March.

Larry and John were admitted to Community Hospital – North, on March 25th. And since then the father, John, 67, has been released. But Larry, 46 is still fighting to return home.

“I can equate it to a wild roller coaster ride for me. Where we’ve been at the top of the hill and then we’ve been down in the valleys. But through it all I look to the hills from which come with all my strength,” said John’s Wife and Larry’s Mom, Marilyn Brown.

That’s the best way for Marilyn to describe the journey with her husband John and son Larry. She says on March 25, she called 911, for emergency medical technicians to come to get her husband and son on the same day.

“I saw him in the emergency room when I was admitted. I waived at him and haven’t seen him since. haven’t seen him in person since then,” said, John.

That same night they were admitted, Larry was on a ventilator. John was on one before his results came back three days later. Both were in medically induced comas and sedated.

“At the time I wasn’t worried because when I went into the hospital, I didn’t think I had the virus, I thought I had the flu,” said John.

But that wasn’t the case. John and Larry were all alone in the hospital while their love and support was home praying for healing.

“Not being a direct part of it has been a little unnerving because you always have questions,” said John’s son, Terrance Brown.

John was released on April 22 and went to rehab for a week immediately after.

“When I first got to rehab, I couldn’t walk at all, couldn’t stand up and hold the walker, I couldn’t dress myself, I couldn’t bathe myself,” said John.

For 52 days Larry has been on a ventilator, on Monday he turned 46. His family made it a special surprise and he responded for the first time.

“He actually was able to mouth that he loves us, and he misses us. So, we know that he’s improving, he’s getting better and those are the best things to see that he’s able to communicate now. The life is back in him,” said Terrence’s Wife, Ellie Brown.

But at one point they didn’t know if he’d survive after doctors wanted to take him off life support.

His mother told asked them to do everything they can medically as she did everything she could spiritually and to remember one thing.

“If my son lives or if he dies, I want you to take the lessons you learned from him regardless of the outcome with him and use it to help other people. I don’t want his death to be in vain. Take what you have learned and use it for others. But we never got to that point, thank god,” said Marilyn.

Doctor Rajat Narang is a pulmonary and critical care physician at Community North, who cared for both John and Larry during their time. He says Larry’s condition was a little worse than John’s due to his size.

“In the case of Mr. Brown, unfortunately, his lungs were in worse shape. And he required a lot of support like I said even the ECMO support. We could not ween him in a timely manner, so we also had to have him have a tracheotomy as well,” Dr. Narang.

Since then Larry has slowly made his way off life support, received plasma, and hopefully making a full recovery soon.

“The staff at community hospital north, at the heart hospital, they have been so caring and so responsive when I call. even when he was sedated, I would call they would put the phone by his ear and I would talk to him,” Marilyn.

Throughout this journey, their daughter-in-law Ellie journaled every day they spent in the hospital with the latest updates. It was to provide many with a sense of how vicious this virus is.

And so, John and Larry can read about their experience while in the hospital.