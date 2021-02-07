Father and daughter win trip to Super Bowl from Colts owner Jim Irsay

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Wearing their Colts jerseys, Samantha Jacobs and her dad Larry are in Tampa for the Super Bowl. Their love for their team and some luck helped score them the trip of a lifetime.

“We still can’t believe it. We’re in shock,” said Samantha Jacobs, a Colts season ticket holder.

Colts owner, Jim Irsay posted a giveaway on Twitter last week. He was looking to give Super Bowl tickets to a couple of Colts season ticket holders. Irsay also took care of the flights and the hotel stay.

“I commented that my dad has been going to games since the Colts came to Indy in ’84. He’s a Vietnam vet and he officiated high school football in Indiana for almost 40 years,” said Samantha.

About an hour later, Samantha got a DM from Irsay and then Larry got a call from his daughter.

“She said, ‘Dad we just won Super Bowl tickets.’ I said what? She said, Ya.’ I couldn’t believe it. I just sat down, and I couldn’t move. It was unbelievable,” said Larry Jacobs, a Colts season ticket holder.

The next day, masked up and wheels up to Florida. Samantha and Larry will be two of the 22,000 fans allowed in for the game.

“The stadium opens at 2:30, so we want to soak up every bit of this experience. We are going to get down there in next hour or so and see what’s happening around the stadium,” said Samantha.

They’re staying by the beach, eating all the seafood and taking it all in without rubbing it in too much.

“We’ve been calling, sending photos and Facetiming with everyone back home. Everybody, they wish they could be here, but everybody is really happy for him, especially he deserves it,” said Samantha.

This will be their first Super Bowl and they’ve got big gameday expectations.

“We went to the AFC Championship game. It was in the Hoosier Dome that’s when the Patriots were kicking our butts the first half and half the stadium emptied out. We stayed there. We are diehard fans and we saw the greatest comeback in AFC history. That was the best day of our lives. This is going to be a tough competition for today,” said Samantha.

They’re both wearing their Peyton Manning jerseys and so far, it’s getting them a warm welcome.

“Everybody is giving us thumbs ups. Everyone loves Peyton,” said Samantha.

After this weekend, Samantha and Larry love their hometown team even more.

“Mr. Irsay is a great owner. I always knew he was but man, this proves it,” said Larry.

Just in case you were wondering, this father and daughter are without a doubt cheering for the Chiefs.

“I mean, obviously we would love to see a Colts win in the Super Bowl, but a Tom Brady loss at a Super Bowl is a pretty close second, so we’ll take it,” said Samantha. Samantha and Larry will head back to Indianapolis on Monday







