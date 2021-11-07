Fatal: Single-vehicle crash at 106th and Ditch Road Saturday morning

Carmel, Ind. — At approximately 7:33 a.m. Saturday, Carmel PD and Fire Department responded to a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of 106th and Ditch Road.

It appears that a truck heading westbound at a high speed did not negotiate the intersection properly and crashed into the structure in the middle of the intersection.

As a result of the crash, the driver, 35-year-old Paul Morse of Carmel, was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is unknown at this time if drugs or alcohol were a factor in this crash.

This is an ongoing investigation. We will provide updates as we receive them.

