INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD are investigating after a person was fatally shot at an east side apartment.

According to officers on scene, they received calls of a person shot at an apartment on E. 10th St. They responded to the scene just before midnight where they found an adult male suffering from gunshot wound(s).

He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Officers say, the incident occurred at the Reserves at Warren Park Apartments on E. 10th St. and appears to be targeted.

The suspect is still at large.

Anyone with information about this case may call CRIME STOPPERS at 317-262-TIPS.

This is an ongoing investigation. Return to this post for updates.