GRANT COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana State Police are investigating a crash that left one man dead Friday afternoon on I-69 southbound.

ISP officers responded to reports of a severe crash around 4:18 p.m. on Friday, June 9. Upon arrival, they found two damaged vehicles that were involved in the crash near the 263 mile-marker. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office and the Gas City Police Department also responded to the crash scene.

An investigation has revealed that a 2018 VOLVO Semi operated by Taulant Qose, 45, of Westland, Michigan, was traveling southbound on I-69 when it collided with the rear of a 1996 Peterbilt Semi. The Grant County Coroner’s Office determined that Qose was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Peterbilt Semi, identified as 48-year-old Michael Jordan of Wolcott, Indiana, was transported to a nearby hospital with minor injuries. ISP said Jordan was last reported to be in stable condition.

Alcohol or narcotics are not believed to have played a role in this crash, ISP said. The crash remains under investigation.