MADISON COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana State Police are investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash that left one man dead on I-69 northbound near Pendleton Saturday afternoon.

ISP officers responded to reports of a serious vehicle accident shortly before 2 p.m. on the northbound lanes of Interstate 69 near the State Road 38 exit in Madison County. Responding officers arrived and found a vehicle completely flipped over. The driver, identified as an adult male, has been pronounced deceased.

The circumstances surrounding the crash have not yet been confirmed by police as the accident remains under investigation. An accident reconstruction team is currently on the scene.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story and more information will be provided.