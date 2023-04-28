BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — Boone County Fatal Alcohol Crash Team are investigating a fatal crash that happened late Thursday night on State Road 47.

According to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office, around 9:00 PM, they were dispatched to a single-vehicle accident with ejection at the 5000 block of W State Road 47.

The Sheriff’s Office said they arrived at the scene to find a red Jeep Liberty rolled over into the ditch on the north side of State Road 47. An adult female who was said to be the only occupant of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.