INDIANAPOLIS — A fatal crash involving a pickup truck occurred early Saturday morning on I-65, according to the Indiana State Police.

On Saturday, June 24, at approximately 4:45 a.m. police were dispatched to southbound lanes of I-65 between 21st St. and 12th St. at mile marker 113 on a report of a car crash.

Upon arrival, officers initially didn’t have any information as to how many people were in the truck or seriousness of injuries. A short time later, an unidentified person was pronounced dead.

The accident also left to a blocked exit ramp for the first couple of hours.

