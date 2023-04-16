WAYNE COUNTY, Ind. — A man died after the vehicle he was driving was struck by a semi in Wayne County on Saturday evening.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a serious motor vehicle accident around 5:30 p.m. in the area of Arba Pike and Bethel Road in Fountain City on Saturday, April 15. Upon arrival, they discovered that a semi had crashed into a mid-size SUV.

The driver of the SUV, identified as 18-year-old Noah Johnson of Fountain City, was pronounced deceased at the scene. The individual operating the semi was brought to Reid Health where they underwent a toxicology screen to comply with state law. The results confirmed that the semi-driver was not impaired.

An initial investigation into the crash has revealed that the semi was traveling northbound on Arba Pike around the same time that the SUV was traveling west on Bethel Road, according to WCSO.

The SUV then attempted to turn south onto Arba Pike. It was at that moment that the semi and SUV collided, despite the semi truck’s efforts to avoid the SUV.