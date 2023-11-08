INDIANAPOLIS — Fast Wok plans to reopen its doors after announcing a permanent closure four days ago.

In just eight days Fast Wok has reopened, shut down, and has planned to reopen again. This time, however, with better security and better crowd control.

In a Facebook message, the owners posted:

MESSAGE FROM MAMA… thanks for your support… and your loyalty and love for her… she is very sad about what happened. SHE WILL REOPEN IN THE FUTURE WITH… better security, better control… BUT… SHE WILL REOPEN! Fast Wok Facebook post

The Far East Side restaurant opened on Nov. 1 after the owner was able to recover from a stroke. However, the owners said that after multiple police calls and an alleged gun incident, that they were shutting their doors.

A date for reopening has not yet been released to the public. Despite that, fans of Fast Wok are rejoicing in the commentary on Facebook.

