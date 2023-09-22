INDIANAPOLIS — The Farm Aid Festival is back in central Indiana for the first time in more than 20 years. The goal is to bring people together from all walks of life and to highlight the important work and impact farmers have in Central Indiana and beyond.

“The importance of being here this weekend is the farmers,” said Denise Greer Jamerson with Greer Farms and Legacy Taste of the Garden.

Jamerson comes from a long history of farmers as she is one of many local farmers coming together this weekend for Farm Aid 2023.

“I think it’s awesome they come to the states and leave a footprint, and they leave a footprint in order to help the farmers,” she said.

The annual music and food festival is making a return to Indiana for the first time since 2001. The weekend starts with educational sessions and discussions throughout the day on Friday, talking about key issues facing farmers in today’s world.

“I think that story needs to be told,” said Jim Love with Love Family Farms. “I wanted the opportunity to come and visit this today and try to explain to people that as populations grow and land shrinks, that job becomes much more challenging than it ever has in the past.”

The goal is to raise awareness and give hope to the future generations of farmers.

Saturday is the big day of celebrating the hard work and resiliency of farmers across the state and country.

The celebration includes family-friendly educational exhibits and workshops along with live music from some of the nation’s most popular artists like Willie Nelson and Neil Young.

Additionally, everything people will eat and enjoy at the festival is all homegrown with the majority of it being locally produced.

“People can look forward to buying something, eating something, tasting something that’s doing something good for them, for the local economy, and for the earth,” said Sonya Dagovitz, the culinary director with Farm Aid.

Organizers have said the best part about this weekend’s festival is that the money raised goes right back to supporting our local farmers.

“I think that’s wonderful,” said Brian Daggy with Daggy Family Farms. “There are places where support is needed. There are places where we need to do more research and make sure we are investing in agriculture and doing the best job we can locally as well as across the nation.”

Gates open at noon and artists will take the stage starting at 12:30 p.m. The festival and concert are sold out this year, but people can still view the live stream the festival through Farm Aid’s YouTube channel and on Sirius XM satellite radio. To learn more, click here.