INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Pacers fever has taken over Indianapolis in a way the Circle City hasn’t seen in years. Saturday saw thousands of fans pour into Gainbridge Fieldhouse to cheer on a team that’s 1,800 miles away.

”Your building is full tonight, and you’re playing all the way out in Las Vegas,” said Eddie White, the host of Pacers Overtime.

Ninety minutes before the NBA In-Season Tournament Championship Game between the Pacers and Los Angeles Lakers started, the entrance pavilion to Gainbridge Fieldhouse was filled with fans.

”Are you kidding me? What is this like? This is like the old days,” White said.

White compared this atmosphere to 30 years ago, when the Pacers won their first NBA postseason series against the Orlando Magic.

”That saying in 49 states, it’s just basketball, but this is Indiana,” White said. “This is Indiana, and this is the Pacers.”

White said the Pacers have taken full advantage of the inaugural NBA In-Season Tournament.

”I think there are some people who still don’t know what it is, but they don’t care because we’re winning,” said White.

That winning is doing a lot for the Pacers’ national and international exposure, giving them more nationally televised games and attention on national sports talk programs.

”If we maintain it, you can see kids from coast to coast wearing Haliburton jerseys,” White said.

Point guard Tyrese Haliburton has been the leader behind the Pacers’ resurgence to relevance.

”We got a superstar,” one fan said as he headed into Gainbridge Saturday night.

”To have a star like Tyrese come on the team, and what he’s doing is just amazing,” another longtime Pacers fan said.

Haliburton’s play is even giving fans flashbacks.

“With Haliburton, oh my gosh,” one fan said. “He’s another Reggie, he’s another Reggie and he’s gonna be MVP.”

Pacers leadership hopes to build on the momentum from the in-season tournament via NBA All-Star Weekend, which comes to Indianapolis in 10 weeks.