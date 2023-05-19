INDIANAPOLIS — Just like that, the Indiana Fever is back in action here in the circle city.

Fans we spoke with today say they couldn’t be more excited to see the players back on the court. Plus, they’re excited about the future of this team.

“It’s a full house and people waiting to get in line. It is going to be awesome this season,” said fan Fred Glass.

Fans filed into Gainbridge Fieldhouse long before tip-off to see the Fever take on the Connecticut Sun. Unfortunately, the Fever lost 71 – 60 against the Sun Friday night. Their next game is away at New York Liberty on Sunday, May 21 at 2 p.m.

“We actually came from southern Indiana and drove up to be here at the opening of the Fever and watch some women’s basketball,” said Michelle Michael, one of several spectators in attendance.

“My son’s school offered us a really good price on tickets and we like to support our team. A lot of people don’t support the girls,” said Maggie Rodriguez.

It’s clear the fans have high hopes for how far the fever can take it this season.

“I think the mix-up they have of the players and trying to make it improve each year on what they have will help,” said Kelly Godzeski.

The Fever finished last season with the worst record in the entire league, recording only 5 wins and 31 losses.

Fans say it’s time for the team to step up, especially with having some new faces on the team.

That includes number-one overall pick Aliyah Boston, and seventh-overall pick Grace Berger — out of IU.

With the new head coach Christie Sides, fans are crossing their fingers for a successful future.

Many fans say they’re pumped for the games ahead and to see what this new era of Fever basketball holds.