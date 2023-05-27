Indianapolis- The Indy 500 is just two days away and the festivities are in full swing.

Hannah Worthington is one of the thousands of Indy 500 race fans who are geared up and ready to roll into the weekend.

She says many fans like her are ready for the action and for newcomers to expect the unexpected.

“It’s crazy to see drivers that have qualified in 23rd position and wins a race so caught that someone else wins the race and they’re going to win the race, said Worthington.”

And with all the cheerful vibes at Rockin’ on Main, everyone is feeling the momentum for the big race on Sunday.

Gary Dunkule says the races have been part of his life for decades.

And it just keeps getting better — he tells us that over the years he was fortunate enough to purchase an Indy 500 car that has hit the racetrack.

“It was driven by Booby Rahall it sat on the front row at the Indy 500. He led the race, but he had a race gate failure, so he didn’t get to finish he was in the 30th, said Dunkle”

He says it’s a dream come true.

“It’s a big deal for me I always wanted to race the Indy cars and I’ve been around these cars for 40 years. so now I get to enjoy the car, said Dunkule.”

Local businesses tell me it’s a great way to promote to locals and make some much-needed cash.

“It’s the biggest event of the year in the world everyone I’d be ready to have a good time drink party and have a good time.”

The race kicks off at 12:45 Sunday afternoon. Tickets are still available.