Fans can show up in the stands for the Final Four while supporting charity

INDIANAPOLIS — In a normal year, tickets to the Final Four are a hot item. Now, because of COVID-19, they will be even harder to get.

One group is helping fans show up in the stands and help some good causes at the same time. Fans can buy a cutout to be seated in Lucas Oil Stadium for the Final Four weekend.

The group behind the cutouts has been selling them for other teams since last summer, with more than 100,000 sold.

“It overwhelmingly has been a positive experience for close to over 100,000 people who have bought cutouts through us in the last year,” said Joe DiPietro, the co-founder of Perk Social, Fan Cutouts. “They love their team, they want to be there to support them, and they know they can’t. But at least this is a way for them to show the players on the field or on the court that they’re there and watching and they care.”

The Final Four cutouts are being sold for $100 each. You can also get it shipped to you after the tournament for an additional cost. There will be special deals for students after Selection Sunday.

Cutouts will be on sale through March 23. All proceeds will go to benefit nonprofits including:

United Way of Central Indiana Covid-19 Recovery and Rebound effort

Hilinski’s Hope, a nonprofit promoting awareness and education of student-athlete mental health and wellness

The Kay Yow Cancer Fund, which awards research grants and funds programs to serve the underserved in the fight against all cancers affecting women

The Pat Summitt Foundation, which funds research for treatment and a cure for Alzheimer’s disease while supporting patients and caregivers

The San Antonio Food Bank, which serves hundreds of thousands of individuals at risk for hunger across southwest Texas.