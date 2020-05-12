Family urges public to continue search for missing Indiana boy 5 years after disappearance

GARY, Ind. (WGN) — A family is holding onto hope after a 2-year-old boy and his aunt with disabilities vanished from a Gary home nearly five years ago.

Tragedy struck the Bynum family on the night of July 25, 2015. While family was sleeping, 2-year-old King Walker and 21-year-old Diamond Bynum vanished from their home in the 500 block of Matthews Street.

Diamond’s mother and King’s grandmother, La Shann Walker, wants some answers to what happened and said she is “50-50” on whether they walked out or something sinister happened.

“At first, we believed they walked about because Diamond is known to wander and will get lost and not be able to find her way back,” Walker said. “We don’t know if they were kidnapped or if they just walked out and we weren’t able to get able to get an Amber Alert. Just a Silver Alert”

After forming a search party and going door-to-door, the FBI soon got involved.

“Well they did a lot of investigative work all the way through,” Walker said. “They have the FBI the task force.”

Walker said police did not find signs of forced entry, but were able to catch their scent with a K9 partner.

“They picked it up going out the door, down the alley and lost scent at the GoLo gas station on Clark,” Walker said.

As the years go on, Walker thinks the memories of Walker and Bynum’s case are fading around the community.

“We had a balloon release,” Walker said. “Nobody showed up.”

Walker said she has heard less and less from authorities as they told her they are waiting for a big tip. She said she was recently unable to reach them for an update prior to King’s 7th birthday.

The determined grandmother is not giving up as she still passes out flyers, stays in contact with police and tries to more eyeballs on the case.

She appeared in a new video that The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children recently produced.

“It is very hard to maintain,” she said. “It’s really hard not knowing, not getting any answers.”

As the five-year anniversary comes up, Walker just wants to know what happened to her two babies.

King Walker was last seen wearing red shorts and blue socks. At the time of his disappearance, King was 3’0″, 34 pounds and had black hair with dreadlocks.

His seventh birthday is Monday.

At the time of her disappearance, Diamond Bynum was 4’8″ and 238 lbs. She has brown eyes and walks with a limp. Diamond has Prader-Willi syndrome, which renders a diminished mental capacity.

If you have any information on the disappearance of King and Diamond, please call the Gary Police Department at 219-881-1214 or the National Center for Mission & Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678.