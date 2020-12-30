Family travels from Mississippi to Kokomo to seek answers into unsolved murder

HOWARD COUNTY, Ind. – A family from Mississippi spent the day in central Indiana seeking answers to an unsolved murder.

Christopher Rucker was found shot to death along a county road just east of Kokomo last month.

From the spot where the victim was found dead to his hometown in Mississippi, it’s just over 700 miles.

This week his family made that long drive with the hope of figuring out what led up to the death.

“It’s hurtful because he was the baby,” said the victim’s sister Christon Stiff. “It’s hard to not hear him call on the holidays.”

Christon, along with her sister and cousin, spent their holiday season far from home searching for clues into the death of her younger brother.

“His family is here now to support him and give him a voice because he was loved,” said Stiff.

“We’re not giving up on this. We’re doing all we can to make sure justice is brought,” said the victim’s cousin SirJohnathan Rucker.

Before his murder, the 27-year-old victim lived and worked in Marion but grew up with most of his family in Yazoo City, Mississippi.

So far, the motive for Rucker’s shooting remains a mystery.

“We don’t know. Only the people of this county know,” said the victim’s sister Jessica Stiff. “We’re here for the truth. We’re not here for the he said she said.”

“You know it would mean so much for us to have some peace,” said Rucker.

It’s not clear if the victim was driven to the location along County Road 500 East and shot or if he was killed somewhere else and dumped off, but his family hopes their 11-hour drive north ends with someone held accountable for the death.

“We’re from Mississippi. We came all the way to Indiana to show we’re not taking this lightly. We’re going to press this issue and justice will be served,” said Rucker.

Sheriff’s investigators would only say the case remains active, but no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information can contact the Howard County Sheriff’s Office.