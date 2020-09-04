Family still looking for answers after father beaten to death outside car

MUNCIE, Ind. – A family is still searching for answers more than a year after a brutal beating left their 70-year-old father dead.

Lashea Balfour is still heartbroken 14 months after her father’s death. The last time they spoke was shortly before the last time William Balfour Sr. would leave his home.

“I talked to him at 10:45. He was in the bed we facetime him, he told us he would talk to us tomorrow. He was lying down,” His daughter Lashea said. “And a friend of his came over and she asked him for a ride home. And he left.”

As time went by, Lashea’s son got worried. It had been several hours, and William had not returned home. She says they tried calling the person he drove home, but couldn’t get ahold of her.

“We continued to call her phone, she never answered she never responded, never called us nothing,” Lashea said.

The next morning, they would get a call that nobody wants to get.

A family friend reported seeing William’s car roped off with crime scene tape, leading his family to discover what happened to him.

William was found beaten to a pulp outside his car at the intersection of Blaine and Centennial Streets, still in his pajamas.

“He was laying right here, his hat, his house shoes, he was in his pajamas. Everything was out here, his daughter Lashea said. “Why, why would y’all hurt him? He was handicapped.”

Sgt. Brian Campbell with the Muncie Criminal Investigations Division said it is tragic what happened to William and what the family has suffered through.

“It appears to had been very violent, and the family needs closure and they deserve closure,” Campbell said. “I hope that we can eventually bring somebody to justice for Mr. Balfour’s death.”

While they have established a person of interest in the case, police are looking for people to come forward with information about William’s death.

“We’ve done all of the normal of what you would refer to as good old fashioned police work,” Campbell said. “We’ve done the interviews of the people who were available to us. We’ve looked and reviewed the evidence we have available to us. But a lot of the times as you sided it comes down to the tips sometimes as what makes a difference in this case. And in this case, that’s something that we as a police department us as an investigative division we need from the public at this point.”

If you any information, call Muncie Crime Stoppers at 765-286-4050. You can remain anonymous, bring this family closure, and possibly get a thousand dollar reward if the tip leads to an arrest.